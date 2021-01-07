Call-A-Ride Committee meeting canceled

The City of Ada has canceled Monday's Call-A-Ride Committee meeting.
"Due to concerns regarding the spread of COVID-19 at in-person meetings, the City Manager has canceled the Call-A-Ride Committee meeting scheduled for next Monday, January 11 at 1 p.m.," Theresa Lewis, Executive Administrative Secretary, Office of the City Manager said in a Tuesday press release.
Lewis added that the City Manager's office was waiting to see if the state will issue new rules allowing for teleconferences before rescheduling the meeting.
