Call-A-Ride committee explores improvements

The Joint Call-A-Ride Committee is continuing to study ways to make Call-A-Ride better in the future.
A subcommittee, which discussed specific steps for improving Pontotoc County’s public transportation program, presented a list of recommendations to the main committee on Monday. The main committee did not take action on the recommendations but will continue to discuss them.
The subcommittee decided that inspecting and repairing Call-A-Ride’s vehicles should be the program’s top priority, said subcommittee member Randy McFarlin.
“We felt like the vehicles and the drivers were critical before we did anything else,” McFarlin said. “Vehicles have to be, we felt like, inspected and repaired immediately. They’ve got to be dependable. They’ve got to be clean. They’re going to have to be used until we get the new vehicles in.”
McFarlin also said it won’t matter how nice the vehicles are if Call-A-Ride doesn’t have drivers for them. Consequently, he said the program needs dependable drivers who can pass a physical exam.
Other recommendations, which may not be implemented right away, included:
• Extending Call-A-Ride’s operating hours. The committee suggested starting service at 7 a.m. and running until 9 p.m., which would allow riders to keep medical appointments early in the morning or late in the afternoon.
• Requiring clients to schedule rides at least one day in advance, which would make the program more efficient.
• Evaluating and improving non-medical transportation so Call-A-Ride has as many riders on each bus as possible.
• Developing a structured budget, which would be submitted to the Oklahoma Department of Transportation and the city of Ada.
• Keeping better records.
The subcommittee also discussed the possibility of increasing rider fees but decided that Call-A-Ride should regain the public’s confidence first, McFarlin said.
“We felt like we needed to really get our act together before we raised fees, rather than just come right out and say, ‘We’re raising the price,’” he said. “We felt like we needed to earn that trust and earn the ridership, and then look at that.”
Pontotoc County Commissioner Danny Davis, who represents the county on the Joint Call-A-Ride Committee, said he agreed that Call-A-Ride should hold off on raising its rates.
“I think before the fee gets increased, we need to show some kind of change and improvement,” he said.
