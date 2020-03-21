Call-A-Ride has added a bus and two vans to its fleet, raising the total number of vehicles to five and boosting the public transportation program’s ability to serve Pontotoc County residents.
“The most recent one is a 15-passenger bus with a lift and two wheelchair positions on it,” director Mike Butler said in a March 11 interview. “I have two new Dodge Grand Caravans that are not wheelchair-capable, but they certainly have assisted in getting folks where they need to be in a more timely manner.”
Butler said the service is currently averaging about 90 days per day, up from 25 to 30 rides in January 2019.
Call-A-Ride, which nearly closed down two years ago due to a budget shortfall, is on the rebound. However, the county-operated program is experiencing some growing pains as it tries to expand service at a time when funding is declining.
Call-A-Ride receives funding from a variety of sources. Those sources include a contract with the city of Ada, a share of the proceeds from the county’s volunteer fire department tax and funding from the Oklahoma State Department of Transportation.
Butler said the program has enough money to get through the end of the current fiscal year, but funding from ODOT will drop from $121,000 to about $105,000 next year because the number of riders had dropped in previous years.
“Call-A-Ride can still operate, but how much money we’re able to obtain will dictate what level of service we give,” he said.
He added that if ridership numbers continue to rise, Call-A-Ride will receive more funding from the state — not for the coming fiscal year, but for the year after that.
15-minute window
One of Call-A-Ride’s goals is to pick up riders and get them to their destination within 15 minutes of their requested pickup and drop-off times.
Butler said Call-A-Ride generally hits the 15-minute mark throughout the day but has more difficulty with it in the early morning and mid-afternoon hours, when demand is at its peak.
He said passengers can help Call-A-Ride reach its goal by calling the program to request a ride at least one hour before they need to be picked up, then giving the driver 15 minutes’ leeway.
“Going to work a little early allows us time to get you there,” Butler said. “Between 7 and 8 o’clock (a.m.) is a crunch time for us — everybody wants to be somewhere at the same time. And then between 2 and 3 (p.m.), we experience the same thing. So those are two of our most critical times as far as getting people to work doctor’s appointments, that kind of thing.”
Call-A-Ride passengers should sit as far apart as possible while the COVID-19 pandemic continues, Butler said. He said the program is sanitizing its buses and screening drivers to ensure they are not infected with COVID-19, a respiratory illness caused by the novel coronavirus.
