Byng High School senior Trenity Miller was named A+ Athlete of the Week Thursday at the school's Student Center.
"We're here to present Trenity Miller with a $1000 scholarship for being the A+ Athlete of the Week," Seth Wadley Chevrolet's Robbie Birnie during the ceremony. "Trenity is a staple of the athletic program for the Lady Pirates. On the softball field, she's been name as district Player of the Year and All-State. On the basketball court, she is a three-year starter, playing a big role in their success. On the tennis court, she is a two-time state runner-up.
"Competing is nothing new to this A+ athlete. Trenity not only knocks it out of the park with a bat in her hand, but with a pen and paper also," Birnie added. "She is number one in her class with a 4.0 GPA, and a National Merit Scholar qualifier. But she's not stopping there. Trenity is also a member of the National Honor Society, an FFA officer, and she volunteers around the area. She is extremely competitive, and strives to be the best at whatever she does. Trenity likes a challenge, and not only pushes herself to excel in whatever she is doing, but also pushes other students to be their very best. And that's why Trenity Miller is Texoma Chevy Dealers A+ Athlete of the Week."
A+ Athlete of the Week is sponsored by Seth Wadley Chevrolet, Texoma Chevy Dealers, and KXII Channel 12 television.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.