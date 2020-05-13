Byng's Dedmon elected FCCLA state VP

Family, Career, and Community Leaders of America members of Oklahoma have elected the 2020-2021 state officers. Elections were held April 6-10 online with winners announced April 30 during the virtual FCCLA Showcase.
Austin Dedmon will serve as the State Vice President of Programs for the 2020-2021 school year. He will be a Senior at Byng High School and is the son of Lyndal and Kelley Dedmon.
Family and Consumer Sciences Education, and its affiliated student organization FCCLA, are integral components in the CareerTech system. This national student organization helps young men and women become leaders and address important personal, family, work, and societal issues. More than 10,000 Oklahoma students in 373 chapters on high school and technology center campuses are members of FCCLA.
As members of the state executive council, the officers will start their leadership training at CareerTech University, May 27-29, 2020. State Officers will then have the responsibility to conduct workshops and leadership training for FCCLA members across Oklahoma.
“The state executive council will plan and conduct workshops at each of the district officer trainings and leadership meetings this fall, the officers will also brainstorm ideas for state convention and much more,” said Denise Morris, state FCCLA adviser. “FCCLA programs enrich student learning, improve self-esteem, and serve students with a range of ability levels, economic situations, and cultural influences.”
On a national level, FCCLA has more than 177,000 members and nearly 6,000 chapters from 50 state associations and the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands. The organization has involved more than 10 million youth since its founding in 1945.
“FCCLA is unique among youth organizations because its programs are planned and run by members,” Morris said. “It is the only CareerTech student organization with the family as its central focus. Participation in national programs and chapter activities helps members become strong leaders in their families, careers, and communities.”
FCCLA is one of seven CareerTech student organizations affiliated with CareerTech programs. The other six include FFA and Agricultural Education, DECA and Marketing Education, HOSA and Health Careers Education, Business Professionals of America and Business and Information Technology Education, Technology Students Association and STEM Education, and SkillsUSA and Trade and Industry Education.
For more information about FCCLA, e-mail Denise Morris at denise.morris@careertech.ok.gov or call 405-743-5467. For more information about CareerTech student organizations, visit www.okcareertech.org/main/students.htm.
