Byng Elementary School teacher Becky Henderson was selected as Texoma's Golden Apple Award recipient for February 2021 by KTEN television and Texoma Chevy Dealers.
Henderson received a $500 check during a ceremony Thursday at Byng's Bill Koller Field House. Presenting the award was Seth Wadley Chevrolet's Robbie Birnie.
"You'll never find anyone with as much passion and dedication for teaching as Becky Henderson," Birnie said. "She goes above and beyond to make every child in her classroom successful and every child to feel special. It doesn't matter if you're an outstanding student or a struggling student, in all her students, self-esteem will grown. All of her students have a sense of academic accomplishment.
"As well as teaching science and social studies to fifth grade student," Birnie continued, "she is also one of the after-school robotics and STEM teachers, and coach of the Byng Elementary Academic Bowl team, that has won several awards during her tenure as coach. She is very involved in Professional Oklahoma Educators, and she was previously the POE representative for Byng Elementary School, and received the POV Merit Award for excellence in the classroom."
Birnie also said that Henderson coordinates the school's blood drive, and shares numerous news items to Byng Elementary's social media presence.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.