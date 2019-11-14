Byng voters have approved the town’s proposal to impose a permanent 2-cent sales tax to support various services.
The measure passed 55-32 for a total of 87 votes Tuesday, according to unofficial results from the Oklahoma State Election Board. Roughly 66% of voters approved the measure, while approximately 36% voted against it.
Byng Fire Chief Chris McGill said Wednesday he was pleased with the results.
“I was excited about it so that we can provide better public safety for the town of Byng,” he said.
The new sales tax, which will take effect April 1, will boost Byng’s sales tax rate to 4%. The town’s total minimum combined sales tax rate, which includes state and county sales taxes as well as Byng’s, will rise from 7.38% to 9.38%.
The sales tax is expected to generate about $72,000 a year, which would provide funding for Byng’s emergency management, emergency services and the law enforcement and municipal court systems. The money would be divided as follows:
• 55% would be earmarked for emergency services.
• 5% would go to emergency management.
• The remaining 40% would be used to supplement funding for the town’s law enforcement and municipal court system.
The town plans to use some of the proceeds from the sales tax to hire a full-time firefighter, who would work on weekdays, McGill said.
A portion of the proceeds would provide supplemental funding for the municipal court system, which costs the town about $6,000 a month. The system currently relies on funding from the town’s existing sales tax, the Byng Public Works Authority and fines for citations issued by law enforcement officers.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.