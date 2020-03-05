Byng High School sophomore Trent Wood recently won a first-place customer service award in the construction trades division from the Skills U.S.A. organization.
“We were given a template,” Wood explained, “like a job, and we had to study it. I went into a room and we role-played what we would do in a real-life situation. I reenacted what I would do in a real situation if someone were to walk in as a customer at a business.”
Wood said the competition was held Feb. 28 at the Gordon Cooper Technology Center in Shawnee.
“The experiences he’s had working in the Ada area, dealing with the public, helped him do this,” Wood’s teacher, Michael McGehee, said. “It’s a SkillsUSA competition. It covers job interviews, opening and closing ceremonies and more. It’s basically a way the kids can hone their skills for getting out in the workplace.
“This was our SkillsUSA competition. I didn’t really know what to expect. Trent, with his personal experiences, came up with the first-place award on his own.”
