BYNG — The host Byng boys and girls cross country teams were baaaaadddd Tuesday at the 4th Annual Byng Badlands meet. They were bad to the bone.
The Byng girls won the team title with 28 points, easily running away from second-place Madill, which finished at 84.
The Pirates also cruised to the championship with 31 points with Madill landing in the runner-up spot with 48.
GIRLS
Three other local teams competed in the Byng Badlands meet with Latta finishing seventh, Ada placing ninth and Coalgate finishing 11th.
Rounding out the Top 5 finishers were Cushing in 3rd with 89 points, Bridge Creek in 4th with 106 points and Hennessey in fifth with 123 points.
The Lady Pirates saw four of their runners finish in the Top 6. Cadence Carlos finished second overall in the 3200 Meter race with a time of 13:12.82. Brylee Baird was third at 13:15.66, Deesa Neely was fourth at 13:16.93 and Olivia Colombe was sixth in 13:35.77.
Kylee Smith was next for the Lady Pirates, finishing 13th in 14:12.87.
Other Byng runners included Kaylee DeAngelis (15:06.16) and Lexi Mathews (15:17.69).
Indy Hughes led the Ada team with a time of 16:26.24. Isabell McGinley was next at 16:37.68.
Other Ada runners included MaryAnne Criswell (17:15.38), Gabriella King (17:38.26), Isabella King (17:56.21) and Isabelle Boettcher (18:10.15).
Angelle Jimenez paced the Latta girls’ squad with a 14th-place finish in 14:16.67. Caitlyn Byrd and Chloe Miller were next for Latta with times of 16:13.95 and 16:16.10.
Other Latta runners included Brook Gragg (16:47.25), Tybrie Wood (17:26.21) and Kyndal Schlup (20:18.28).
Coalgate’s crew was paced by Kaylie Trevathan in 16:47.68. Other Coalgate runners included Trista Horn (17:25.42), Journey Pickett (17:44.36), Reece Gregg (18:23.21), Erin Roberts (18:56.01) and Breana Hale (20:17.61).
Madill’s Isabel Sanchez won the medalist race in a time of 13:01.43.
There were a total of 110 runners in the girls race.
BOYS
The Byng team owned the top three finishers in the race and the sixth spot in the dominant effort.
Harley Cobb won the medalist crown with a time of 17:30.96 in the 5,000 Meter race.
AJ Gustin was runner up at 17:49.50 and Kade Streater finished third in 17:47.09.
Madill’s Miguel Duran was the top runner without Byng on his chest. He finished fourth in 18:24.18.
Lawrence Coleman was sixth in 18:37.79.
Teammate Alex Herrera just landed in the Top 20 in the No. 20 spot with a time of 20:36.02.
Other Byng runners included Will Vogt (20:57.46), Trae Lowe (21:31.37) and Riley Youngblood (23:00.26).
Brayden Hill let the Latta Panthers with a 17th-place finish in 20:07.76, while Lincoln Estes was close behind, ended in 19th with a time of 20:29.4.
Other Latta runners included Cooper Coulson (21:43.33), Brody Staubis (22:12.00), Abraham Tellez (22:21.79), Case Coulson (25:13.14) and Ryler Rich (28.08:48).
Sam Rhynes led the Ada Cougars, finishing in 30th with a time of 21:26.30. Taylor Byrd followed in 21:43.
Other Ada runners included Elliott Riden (22:16.83), Daniel Monjarus (22:53.36), Eli Alvarez (23:10.47), Caden Mitchell (23:34.00) and Landon Hamrick (23:51.10).
A total of 110 runners competed in the boys portion of the 4th Annual Byng Badlands meet.
