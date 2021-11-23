Byng students selected for All State Chorus

SubmittedFour Byng students were recently selected through a sequence of two auditions for the OkMEA (Oklahoma Music Educators Association) High School All State Chorus. They are Karla Rosales and Faith Presley, front row, and Jake Eads and Lanie Clonch, back row.

Four Byng students were recently selected through a sequence of two auditions for the OkMEA (Oklahoma Music Educators Association) High School All State Chorus.

The chorus will meet in Tulsa January 20-22 to rehearse and perform with High School students from other schools of Oklahoma that also achieved membership through these auditions.

Karla Rosales and Faith Presley were selected for the High School All-State Treble Chorus. Jake Eads and Lanie Clonch were selected for the High School All-State Mixed Chorus.

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you