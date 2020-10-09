SHAWNEE — Three Byng runners finished in the Top 5 on the way to a second-place finish for the second-ranked Lady Pirates at the OBU Challenge hosted by Oklahoma Baptist University last week.
Harley Cobb won the medalist race and the Pirates also finished second in the boys team standings.
“It was a big meet for Byng Cross Country. Both teams showed a lot of toughness and improvement from their last meet,” said BHS cross country head coach Josh Sawyer.
BYNG GIRLS
Plainview finished with 26 team points in the girls race with Byng close behind at 37.
Cadence Carlos finished second (12:44.3), Brylee Baird was third (12:44.6) and Deesa Neely nailed down the fifth-place spot (12:49) in the girls 3200-Meter medalist race. Madie Turner of Plainview won the race in 12:36 and helped the top-ranked Lady Indians win the team title.
“Those three did a great job pack running yesterday. Cadence and Brylee both ran personal best times and Deesa was just six seconds off of her personal best,” Sawyer said.
Olivia Colombe was next for Byng, finishing 10th overall in 13:14.
“Olivia Colombe continues to improve every week and also ran a personal best time,” Sawyer said.
Kylee Smith was 17th in 13:51 and Kaylee DeAngelis was 22nd in 14:30.
“Kylee Smith and Kaylee DeAngelis have been working their tail ends off to make up for the two weeks they had to miss early on in the season. They continue to move up and improve every week as well,” Sawyer said.
Lexi Mathews finished the race in 15:57.
“I am extremely proud of how hard these girls are working and how well they are performing every week. We continue to keep the pressure on Plainview every week,” Sawyer said.
Byng will now prepare for its own Byng Badlands Invitational scheduled for Oct. 13.
BYNG BOYS
Cobb won the 5K race with a time of 16:34, well ahead of runner-up Damien Williams of Cache who recorded a time of 16:41.
“Harley Cobb ran away from the field in a personal best time of 16:34,” Sawyer said.
A.J. Gustin finished third in 17:07, Kade Streater was fifth in 17:33 and Lawrence Coleman cracked the Top 10 with a time of 18:10.
Streater and Lawrence set personal-best times.
“A.J. Herrera shook off some cobwebs and finished out our top five in a time of 19:44,” Sawyer said. “He had a great race.”
Nathan Cain ran a solid race with a personal best time of 20:32.
“These boys ran a great race and almost knocked off the No. 2 team in 4A (Cache). I was very pleased with how the boys competed Thursday. They went out there knowing they had a chance to run with one of the top teams in 4A and they stepped up big time.”
Cache won the boys race with 37 points while Byng netted 44 in the runner-up finish.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.