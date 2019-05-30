The Oklahoma Department of Career and Technology Education has announced that Byng Public Schools is the recipient of a $50,000 grant, which will support the addition of a Project Lead the Way computer science program for Byng ninth-through 12th-grade students.
In 2018, Byng added a STEM-focused PLTW Gateway to Technology program, where seventh- through ninth- graders have the opportunity to explore and engage in engineering and computer science topics and be part of the junior high robotics program.
The new computer science program is an opportunity for Byng students to continue the STEM course of study through their senior year. One reason the school chose a computer science track is that it offers a wide range of opportunities after graduation.
Training in the computer science field leads to a wide range of industry-recognized credentials, certifications and degrees, including Oracle’s certified Java programmer, C/C++ certification, Microsoft-certified IT professional, Security+, Cisco-certified network associate, and ultimately associate’s, bachelor’s and master’s degrees in computer science.
According to PLTW, “The program’s interdisciplinary courses engage students in compelling, real-world challenges. As students work together to design solutions, they learn computational thinking – not just how to code – and become better thinkers and communicators. Students take from the courses in-demand knowledge and skills they will use in high school and for the rest of their lives, on any career path they take.”
According to the Oklahoma Office of Workforce Development, by 2025 70% of jobs in Oklahoma will require education and/or training beyond high school. Their state workforce data indicates that computer and information systems managers are one of the top 10 critical wealth-generating occupations in our state. These critical occupations, which include computer science, represent the most pressing needs in the Oklahoma workforce.
