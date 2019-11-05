Voters who live in Byng will decide the fate of the town’s sales tax proposal Tuesday, Nov. 12.
Byng officials are asking residents to approve a permanent two-cent sales tax, which would boost the town’s overall sales tax rate to 4%, Byng Fire Chief Chris McGill said Wednesday. He said the new tax is expected to generate approximately $72,000 a year.
Proceeds from the sales tax would be divided as follows:
• 55% would be earmarked for emergency services.
• 5% would go to emergency management.
• The remaining 40% would be used to supplement the town’s existing law enforcement and municipal court system.
“A good portion of the emergency services (money) would be to put a full-time firefighter on during the day to help cover calls since we’re an all-volunteer department,” McGill said.
He said town officials have considered raising the sales tax off and on as a way to raise money for emergency management, law enforcement and municipal court.
Byng has an agreement with Pontotoc County, which dates back to 2016, to enforce municipal codes in addition to state laws within the city limits. Code violations are handled through Byng’s Municipal Court, which means the town must pay for a judge, a court clerk and a city attorney who prosecutes cases.
“Some of that money (from the sales tax) would go to supplement the court system, because currently right now the court system loses money,” McGill said. “It’s not the town’s intention to make money with it, but they need some additional money to help keep it functional.
“They’re not wanting to be a ticket-generating town. They just want to have a system in place that would allow us to offset some of the expenses, because right now it’s getting where it’s probably not sustainable for the town.”
McGill said funding for the municipal court system comes from the town’s existing sales tax, the Byng Public Works Authority and fees for citations issued by law enforcement offices. He said part of the proceeds from the new sales tax would be used to supplement those other sources of revenue for the court system, which currently costs the town about $6,000 a month.
The election, set for Tuesday, Nov. 12, is open to voters who live within the Byng town limits.
Early voting will be available from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday and Friday of this week at the Pontotoc County Election Board, 131 W. 13th St. in Ada. Registered voters who wait until Nov. 12 to cast ballots will vote at their polling place instead of the election board office.
Polls will be open until 7 a.m. until 7 p.m. Nov. 12, and anyone who is in line to vote at 7 p.m. will be allowed to cast a ballot. State law requires everyone who votes, either during early voting or at their polling place, to show proof of their identity before they receive a ballot.
Voters who need to look up their polling place, verify registration information or see a sample ballot can use the online voter tool on the Oklahoma State Election Board’s website, www.elections.ok.gov.
People who vote by mail may also use the online voter tool to check the status of their ballot.
Sample ballots are also available at the election board office.
