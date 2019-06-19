Byng's Brakhage receives Robbins Family Memorial Scholarship

Byng senior Shelby Brakhage (at the right) accepted the Robbins Family Memorial Scholarship for $5,000 from Byng Excellence in Education Foundation representative Betty Allred at the Byng end-of-year awards assembly for seniors. Both Mr. and Mrs. Robbins retired from Byng after over a half century of teaching. Their sons — Randy, Cliff and Riley — involved themselves in academics, school activities and community service. An anonymous donor established the scholarship to honor the family that greatly influenced his life as a student.