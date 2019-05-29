All former students and graduates and spouses are invited to attend the annual Byng Alumni Reunion on the fourth Saturday in June (June 22) this year to avoid Father’s Day.
We will gather in the Byng Cafeteria for a nice meal ($20), a reunion and fun. The doors will open at 5 p.m. if you care to come early and visit.
We are honoring the class of 1969 on its 50th anniversary and the class of 1959 will be celebrating its 60th anniversary, but all years are welcome. If you have a funny recollection of your high school days, you are welcome to share.
The meal will be served around 6:30 p.m. James and Janice Presley will be catering.
Please make reservations by June 14 if you plan to attend (so we can get a good count for the food order) to Debbie Eaton at 580-453-0802 (10574 CR 1570, Ada, OK 74820). You may also email reservations to beenanna2000@aol.com or contact Donnetta Williamson at 580-265-4685.
You may include your payment of $20 per person with your reservation or pay at the door, but please call Debbie or Donnetta by June 14 to give us a good count.
