WAURIKA — Three Byng runners placed in the Top 5 at the boys Class 4A Regional cross country meet held Saturday in Waurika.
Junior Harley Cobb was second in a time of 16:32.84, senior AJ Gustin was third in 16:38.09 and junior Kade Streater was fourth in 16:42.22.
As a team, the sixth-ranked Pirates finished as runners-up to No. 2 Cache. But it was close. Cache finished with 55 points to bring home the regional championship, while Byng was breathing down the Bulldogs’ necks with 59 points.
The Pirates are headed to the Class 4A State meet scheduled for Saturday at Edmond Santa Fe High School. The Class 4A boys will run at 11:50 a.m.
“I was so happy with how the guys ran today. They went out there and tried to knock off the No. 2-ranked Cache Bulldogs. We just came up a little short, but we will get another shot at them at state,” said Byng head coach Josh Sawyer.
Damien Williams of Cache won the medalist race with a time of 16:00.78. Zach Cox of Blanchard rounded out the Top 5 with a fifth-place showing in 16:53.11
Byng sophomore Lawrence Coleman landed in the No. 20 spot with a time of 17:45.28. Freshman Alex Herrera finished 31st in 18:18.73.
Other Byng runners were sophomore Riley Youngblood (20.11.15), junior Will Vogt (20:12.92).
“Lawrence had a good race today, with a personal best time of 17:45, but I believe he is a lot faster than he’s shown up to this point. A.J. Herrera stepped up big-time today, but once we fine-tune some things this week with his racing strategy, I believe he can go under 18 minutes next weekend,” Sawyer said. “Every one of our boys set new personal bests today except Will Vogt, who set a new season-best.”
The Byng coach said his team is probably a little under-ranked heading into the state meet.
“I believe these boys have been overlooked by the top teams in 4A all year long. I think in the end it will play to our advantage. Once we get everyone running to their capability in the same race, I believe we can compete with any team out there (Saturday),” Sawyer said. “We still have some work to be done, but I believe we can get there by the state championships on Saturday.”
