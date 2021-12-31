At least one classroom at Byng Junior High School was seriously damaged in a Thursday morning fire.
The Byng Fire Department responded to a call from a school official at around 10 a.m. that smoke filled most of the rooms and hallways at the school. When firefighters arrived, smoke was seen coming out of vents and doorways, and Fire Chief Chris McGill notified dispatch and other firefighters en route that it was a working fire.
Byng Fire had responded to an electrical fire at an OG&E substation adjacent to Byng Mini-Mart just moments before, which resulted in loud popping and buzzing from the equipment. Lights and appliances in local residences were then observed flashing and buzzing.
Byng School Superintendent Kevin Wilson arrived on the scene shortly after, and indicated that much of the school would require inspection and possible remediation for smoke damage.
In addition to the Byng Fire Department, the Ada Fire Department, the Francis Fire Department, Mercy EMS, and the Pontotoc County Sheriff’s Department responded to the call. The fire was declared under control by about 11:20 a.m.
