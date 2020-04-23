Byng Public Schools lit up their outdoors athletic facilities Friday night as part of a “Be the Light” nationwide event.
The event, which is scheduled to continue each Friday night for the remainder of the canceled school year, began at 8:20 p.m., which is 2020 military time, in honor of the class of 2020. The athletic school year was canceled due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic crisis.
A handful of students — maybe fewer than 10 — congregated in the parking area west of the baseball and softball fields to catch up with each other’s lives and talk about the pandemic. The students stayed in or, in some cases, on top of their cars to keep a safe distance from each other.
The movement uses the hashtag #BeTheLight on social media.
