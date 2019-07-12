Byng High School student honored as Academic All-Stater

Danny Wells (right), division of education administrator for the Chickasaw Nation, and Byng High School teacher Kristen McGaha (left) congratulate Thaddaeus McClain, an Academic All-Stater from Byng, during the Oklahoma Foundation for Excellence Academic Awards Banquet, held recently in Tulsa. McClain, a 2019 graduate of Byng High School, was among 100 outstanding seniors from Oklahoma public schools who were honored by the foundation as Academic All-Staters. He received an Academic All-State scholarship, sponsored by the Chickasaw Nation. The Oklahoma Foundation for Excellence is a statewide nonprofit that recognizes and encourages academic excellence in Oklahoma’s public schools. McGaha, a calculus teacher, was McClain’s honored teacher guest at the banquet.