Come rain or shine, the Byng High School senior class was determined to enjoy their parade.
The group of 96 seniors was treated to a parade through Byng, allowing them to see family and friends from a safe distance due to the ongoing novel coronavirus pandemic.
Many of the seniors decorated their cars, and, despite a rain shower minutes before the start of the event, stood up through sunroofs or in the beds of pickup trucks so they could greet family and friends along the way. The parade was led through town by Pontotoc County Sheriff’s deputies and Byng Fire Department trucks.
Byng senior Perla Tovar was instrumental in organizing the parade.
“We have 96 seniors,” Tovar said. “I’m really grateful that our community came together to honor us seniors in a special way. We have worked hard and we truly deserve it. I’ve gone to school at Byng for the past 14 years, so this parade was a great way to close this wonderful chapter, and onto the next I go. It was nice to get to be with our classmates and friends once more, and I can’t wait to continue to plan more events for us seniors. Even though this pandemic hasn’t been fun, it’s only made our class stronger.”
“Honestly, I am just so glad that we get to do this, because even though our senior year was a little crazy,” senior Emory Gray said. “It’s nice that we can still come together and celebrate in a unique way.”
Gray said she just graduated from cosmetology school at Pontotoc Technology Center, and plans to attend East Central University to become an educator.
Byng High School plans to have a formal graduation ceremony July 11.
