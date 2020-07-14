Byng High School hosted their 2020 graduation celebration outdoors at the school's track Saturday morning.
Graduates were seated six feet apart, and families were placed in separate sections behind them on the infield of the track as part of the school's social distancing measures due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Many graduates, guests and officials wore masks.
"Welcome to our less-than-normal graduation ceremony," senior Korynn Cowger said to begin her senior welcome speech. "As you know," she continued, "the school year didn't end the way we had hoped. If it had, we'd be crowded together and sweating in the gym with paper fans."
"I would like to dedicate this speech to all those who lost their lives to this pandemic or suffered because of it," senior Grace Diacon said in her senior class farewell speech. Diacon also thanked legions of essential workers during the pandemic.
Byng listed 102 graduated on the program, but not all seniors were able to attend due to employment or educational commitments.
Byng High School hosted a senior parade May 28.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.