Off the Byng High School Facebook Page:
Unfortunately we’ve had several new cases of COVID in our high school today, Wednesday, Dec. 9, 2020.
Due to quarantining of students and staff, the high school will transition to distance learning for Thursday and Friday of this week.
On Monday, December 14th, we will resume face to face learning. Students will need to access coursework through Google Classroom both days in order to be counted present.
Teachers will be available via email to provide support. If there is a need to extend the distance learning time period, we will let you know as soon as possible.
Please continue to keep us informed of positive cases during the next few days even though students won’t be at school.
Thank you for your understanding. #byngpride
