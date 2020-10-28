WAURIKA — Behind three Top 10 finishers, the second-ranked Byng Lady Pirates finished second at the Class 4A Regional cross country meet held Saturday at Waurika High School.
The Byng girls punched their ticket to this weekend’s Class 4A State meet at Edmond Santa Fe High School. The Lady Pirates are scheduled to run at 11:30 a.m.
“I was extremely proud of our girls today. We weren’t at full strength, missing one of our top runners, but these girls stepped up and ran their fastest times,” Sawyer said.
Top-ranked Plainview won the regional title with 53 points and Byng finished second with 85. Madill was third at 103, Newcastle fourth at 149 and Blanchard was fifth at 158.
The Lady Pirates got a record-setting performance from freshman Cadence Carlos, who finished third with a time of 12:14.36. She beat the school record set by Zoraya Hightower in 2006 by one second.
“Cadence ran a great race today. She got out and put herself in a great position by the one-mile mark. She continued to move up throughout the last mile and ended up breaking our school record,” Sawyer said.
Freshman Brylee Baird was eighth with a time of 12:25.29 and Deesa Neely slid into the 10th spot in 12:31.47.
Junior Olivia Colombe was 18th in 13:05.12.
Other Byng runners included Lexi Matthews (14:22.24) and Kaylee DeAngelis (14:32.69).
The Lady Pirates were without junior Kylee Smith but Sawyer is hopeful she can return for Saturday’s state meet.
“Every girl on our team set personal best times today aside from Kaylee DeAngelis, who had a really good race. She was only two seconds off of her season-best time,” Sawyer said. “Kaylee and Lexi knew that without Kylee being there, they would have to step up, and they did in a big way. Hopefully, we will have Kylee back for the state meet to help relieve some of that pressure from those two.”
Two Tuttle runners finished first and second in the meet. Junior Madi Surber won 3200 Meter race in 11:51.02 while senior Hallie Ann Sheffield followed at 11:52.43.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.