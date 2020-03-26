Byng-Francis Road adjacent to Francis School was closed for about half an hour Tuesday evening after emergency personnel responded to a motorcycle crash there.
A helicopter was initially summoned to the site, but it was canceled shortly after when the single occupant of the motorcycle was taken by Mercy EMS to Mercy Hospital Ada with non-life-threatening injuries.
The roadway was closed in both directions for less than an hour as Oklahoma Highway Patrol troopers, Byng, Francis and Ada firefighters and Pontotoc County sheriff’s deputies worked to transport the subject and clear the roadway.
Francis School is about half a mile west of the intersection of Byng-Francis road and Homer-Francis Road. Byng-Francis road is also known as County Road 1480.
