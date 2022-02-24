Firefighters from Byng, Francis and Ada converged on U.S. 377 Monday, where as many as five slow-moving roadside grass fires burned just at dusk.
The fires were all on the west side of the roadway, and stretched from the Seminole County line to Catfish Kettle Road in Byng.
Byng Fire Chief Chris McGill said he was uncertain about the cause, and while he didn’t rule out arson, he added that there had been a report of a vehicle traveling southbound that was sparking.
The fires moved slowly in the nearly-calm evening air, and were brought under control quickly.
