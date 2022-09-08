Byng FFA's Avery McGill honored

Congratulations to Byng FFA member Avery McGill on being selected as a National FFA Agricultural Proficiency Award Finalist in the Environmental Science and Natural Resources Management - Entrepreneurship/Placement Agricultural Proficiency Award area!
This is truly an honor that only 180 FFA members received this year. Avery will participate in the next round of judging and then to attend the 95th National FFA Convention & Expo, Oct. 26 – 29, 2022.
Avery is the daughter of Chris and Shelly McGill of Byng, and has put in many hours in her SAE program in order to qualify for this prestigious award. Her Agricultural Education instructors at Byng High School are Mr. Craig Thompson and Mr. Bart Everett.
Avery believes that her involvement in the FFA program has given her a chance to explore different career opportunities and has given her a platform in order to show her talents.
Avery is also involved in the Byng FFA meat science program, swine show team, FFA public speaking team, and cattle grading team.
Avery plans to continue to grow her SAE program in hopes of gaining more knowledge in the area. When asked what it means to her to be a finalist her response is “It is truly an honor to be able to represent the state of Oklahoma, my FFA chapter, and my community on the biggest stage for National FFA.”
