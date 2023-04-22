Byng FFA competes in regional speech contest

The Byng FFA Chapter had a great showing at the Regional Speech contest this week.
Caleb Willoughby and Ella Wisbauer were crowned regional champs while Bryce Bagwell, Avery McGill, Piper Presley, Logan Bratton and Rece Nickell finished as regional runner-ups.
Those seven advanced to Monday’s Area Speech contest in Wilburton.
Here are the full results:
Caleb Willoughby 1st Place Ag Business
Ella Wisbauer 1st Place Agri-Science
Bryce Bagwell 2nd Place Animal Science
Avery McGill 2nd Place Natural Resources
Piper Presley 2nd Place 8th Grade Ag Explorations
Logan Bratton 2nd Place 8-9th Opportunities
Rece Nickell 2nd Place Extemporaneous
Maggie Cooper 3rd Place 8th Grade Ag Explorations
Aspen Chumley 4th Place FFA Creed
