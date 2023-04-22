Byng FFA competes in regional speech contest

Byng FFA members Caleb Willoughby, Ella Wisbaurer, Bryce Bagwell, Avery McGill, Piper Presley, Logan Bratton Maggie Cooper, Aspen Chumley and Rece Nickell competed at the regional speech contest Wednesday. 

The Byng FFA Chapter had a great showing at the Regional Speech contest this week.

Caleb Willoughby and Ella Wisbauer were crowned regional champs while Bryce Bagwell, Avery McGill, Piper Presley, Logan Bratton and Rece Nickell finished as regional runner-ups.

Those seven advanced to Monday’s Area Speech contest in Wilburton.

Here are the full results:

Caleb Willoughby 1st Place Ag Business

Ella Wisbauer 1st Place Agri-Science

Bryce Bagwell 2nd Place Animal Science

Avery McGill 2nd Place Natural Resources

Piper Presley 2nd Place 8th Grade Ag Explorations

Logan Bratton 2nd Place 8-9th Opportunities

Rece Nickell 2nd Place Extemporaneous

Maggie Cooper 3rd Place 8th Grade Ag Explorations

Aspen Chumley 4th Place FFA Creed

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you