Byng FFA chapter takes honors at state events

STILLWATER, Okla. — Members of the Byng FFA chapter won first-place honors in the state FFA opening ceremonies leadership development event during the 2019 Oklahoma FFA Fall Career Development Events at Oklahoma State University on Oct. 22.
Team members included Ashlynn Barnes, Grace Manuel, Abby Inman, Andrea Martin, Ella Wisbauer and Caleb Willougby. The Byng agricultural education instructors and FFA advisers are Craig Thompson and Bart Everett.
This leadership development event is designed to emphasize the importance and purpose of having regular, organized and effective chapter meetings, as well as the significance of the duties of chapter officers.
The Oklahoma FFA Association hosted the contest in conjunction with Oklahoma State University; the contest is sponsored by Oklahoma Farm Credit Association and the Cherokee Nation.
The members of the state champion team will perform the opening ceremonies at the fourth general session of the Oklahoma State FFA convention, held April 29, 2020, in Oklahoma City.
FFA is an integral part of the agricultural education division in the Oklahoma Department of Career and Technology Education system. With more than 27,000 members and 362 chapters, the Oklahoma FFA Association is the fourth-largest state FFA association. The FFA mission is to make a positive difference in the lives of students by developing their potential for premier leadership, personal growth and career success through agricultural education. To learn more about the Oklahoma FFA, visit okffa.org.
