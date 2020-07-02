Byng FCCLA joins national organization in honoring major milestone

Family, Career and Community Leaders of America celebrated its 75th anniversary on June 11, 2020. Formally known as Future Homemakers of America, FCCLA was founded at a convention in Chicago, when 29 Home Economic leaders came together with the idea of creating one national student organization aimed at preparing today’s students to be tomorrow’s leaders in the home and workplace.
Since 1945, FCCLA has been addressing important personal, work and societal issues through family and consumer sciences education—previously known as home economics. At its height, the organization’s membership peaked at 607,175 with members from 53 state associations, including Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands. Dolly Parton, Reba McEntire and Bo Jackson are a few of FCCLA’s most nationally recognized alumni.
Today, more than 10 million students have been involved in FCCLA and have changed countless lives across the nation by participating in National Programs, competing in Competitive Events, exploring Career Pathways and attending national conferences. FCCLA continues to be the career and technical student organization focused on preparing youth for careers that support families and strengthens members employability skills by preparing students to be college-and career-ready.
Throughout the years, FCCLA members continue to be leaders within their classrooms, communities, colleges and careers. During the 2019-2020 school year, 55% of FCCLA members took advanced courses and 86% of members had a 3.0 to 4.0 GPA. In addition, 85% of members plan to pursue post-secondary education after graduating high school with FCCLA members’ interest in FCS career pathways (human services, hospitality and tourism, education and training and visual arts and design) exceeding the national average by more than 10%.
“FCCLA provides the premier leadership experience to students enrolled in family and consumer sciences courses, and will continue to produce the top-of-the-line future leaders in families, careers and communities across the nation,” said Austin Dedmon, Oklahoma State Vice President of Programs and Byng FCCLA Member.
FCCLA officially kicked-off its 75th anniversary celebration on its founding date of June 11 but will continue celebrating at FCCLA’s first-ever Virtual National Leadership Conference, July 7-9, 2020, as well as throughout the 2020-2021 school year by honoring state charter dates and recognizing Leadership Hall of Fame inductees.
