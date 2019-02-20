Byng Elementary names site teacher of the year

A Byng Elementary School teacher who has been with the district for more than two decades was recently named the school’s Teacher of the Year.
Christy Blackburn learned about the honor during a group meeting earlier this month, she said Tuesday.
“I was very surprised, but it was a great compliment by my co-workers,” Blackburn said.
Byng Elementary Principal Dennis Kymes said in a news release that Blackburn has 26 years of teaching experience, including 24 years with the Byng school district. She has taught several subjects, including second through sixth grades.
Blackburn, who has taught fourth grade at Byng Elementary for the last 11 years, has excellent teaching skills and a strong work ethic, Kymes said.
“Christy is very energetic and always has a positive attitude,” he said. “The knowledge gained by her students is an indication of the effort she puts in to prepare her students for the challenges of tomorrow.”
Kymes said that Blackburn’s leadership and management style can be seen in the classroom and the entire school, and she has strong communication skills.
“Mrs. Blackburn is a very dedicated and hard-working professional,” he said. “She is an advocate for all students and will go the ‘extra mile’ to increase their chances of success.”
Blackburn said her success was due in part to the teachers she admired when she was a student.
“So I had a lot of good examples,” she said. “And I work with a lot of talented co-workers that also help me become a better person, as well.”
Byng schools announced their site teachers of the year, including Blackburn, earlier this month. District officials will select a district-wide teacher of the year at the end of the school year, and that person will be a candidate for Oklahoma’s teacher of the year.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.