Dollar General is excited to announce it is currently remodeling and updating its store at 125 North Main in Byng. The store is anticipated to open by next weekend.
DG stores are proud to provide area residents with an affordable and convenient store location to purchase household essentials including food, cleaning supplies, paper products, over-the-counter medicines, hygiene products, baby items and more through its mission of Serving Others. In addition to the national and private branded products customers trust Dollar General to carry, the updated Byng location will include the Company’s new stylish, on-trend home décor and an expanded party preparation selection.
The remodeled store will also feature a curated assortment of fresh fruits and vegetables including lettuce, tomatoes, onions, apples, strawberries, potatoes, sweet potatoes, lemons, limes, salad mixes, and more. The produce set offers the top 20 items typically sold in traditional grocery stores and covers approximately 80% of produce categories most grocery stores carry.
“We are excited to provide Byng residents with produce, new home décor and an expanded party preparation selection,” said Dan Nieser, Dollar General’s senior vice president of real estate and store development. “At Dollar General, we are committed to serving our customers with a pleasant shopping experience and strive to be a good corporate citizen. The newly remodeled store aims to provide the Byng community with an updated design and closer access to fresh produce at everyday low prices. We hope our customers will enjoy the new look and offerings.”
