One person was seriously injured when the sport utility vehicle he was driving left the roadway, became airborne, and crashed into a ravine Thursday in the 17,000 block of County Road 1480 east of Byng.
The vehicle was westbound on 1480 about one mile east of the Byng town limits. The vehicle left the roadway to the right, striking the tops of trees and breaking off one of the wheels of the vehicle. The driver was reportedly ejected during the crash.
The road east of Byng was closed to both directions of traffic as emergency personnel attended to the driver and law enforcement began their investigation.
The patient was transported by Mercy EMS to a waiting AirEvac Lifeteam helicopter and was reportedly flown to OU Medical Center in Oklahoma City.
Mercy EMS, the Byng Fire Department, Pontotoc County Sheriff's deputies, and Oklahoma Highway Patrol troopers responded to the scene.
This is a developing story.
