The Byng Pirates senior cheerleaders were honored with a senior night celebration Friday during halftime of the Lady Pirates basketball matchup with Kingston at Bill Koller Field House in Byng.
ADA [ndash] Patsy McClure, 90, of Ada, Oklahoma passed away Saturday, Jan. 30, 2021, in Ada. Services are pending with Estes-Phillips Funeral Home.
ADA [ndash] Jerry Williams, 77, of Ada, Oklahoma passed away Sunday, Jan. 31, 2021, in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. Services are pending with Estes-Phillips Funeral Home.
ADA [ndash] Steve C. Knickmeyer, 76, of Ada, Oklahoma passed away Sunday, Jan. 31, 2021 in Ada. Arrangements are pending with Estes-Phillips Funeral Home.
ALLEN [ndash] Graveside services for Marsha Marie Janda, 68, of Allen are 2 p.m. Tuesday at Allen Cemetery, Rev. Earl Scroggins will officiate. Mrs. Janda died Friday, Jan. 29, 2021, at her home.
