The Byng Pirate Cheer squad competed in Chickasha Saturday, Nov. 7 at Class 4A Regional competition against 35 teams.
Saturday was the first time for Byng to take a team to regional competition in over a decade. Squads took to the court one team at a time and performed three separate routines that were limited to 60 seconds each.
Teams were scored on game day appeal, crowd appeal, visual appeal, synchronization, motion technique, and overall impression.
The Byng Pirate Cheer squad had a great performance despite not qualifying for next week’s state competition.
Squad members are seniors: Destiny Guffey, Madi Sawyers, Kate Thompson and McKinley Feazle; juniors: Jaylan Miller, Grace Manuel, Hannah Boyd, Ashlee Bottoms and Allison Huddleston; and sophomores: Faith Presley, Autumn Graham and Ella Wisbauer.
