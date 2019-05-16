Byng bond issues pass with 90 percent margin

Patrons of the Byng school district overwhelmingly supported the district’s proposal Tuesday to issue $1.65 million in bonds for various capital improvements and six new buses.
Both propositions on the ballot passed with about 90 percent of the vote, according to unofficial election results. Proposition 1 received 275 “yes” votes and 27 “noes,” while Proposition 2 passed with 276 “yes” votes and 28 “noes.”
“Yeses” accounted for slightly more than 91% of the vote on Proposition 1 and 90.79% on Proposition 2. “No” votes made up 8.94% of the vote on Proposition 1 and 9.21% on Proposition 2.
Byng Supeirntendent Todd Crabtree said Wednesday he was happy with the outcome of the vote.
“We wre all elated by the results that showed overwhelming support of our students,” he said in an email. “Our community has always supported our efforts.”
With voters’ approval, the school district will issue two separate bonds — one for $1.14 million and one for $505,000. Together, the two bond issues total $1.65 million.
The district will seek bids on the bonds soon and should receive the funds in August, Crabtree said.
Proceeds from the first bond issue will be used to finance the following projects:
• Renovating the entrances at Francis, Homer and Byng elementary schools to create secure vestibule areas.
• Upgrading security cameras at Byng Junior High School and Byng High School.
• Repairing the roof at Byng High.
• Fixing the roof at the junior high.
• Correcting drainage problems at Homer and the Byng campus.
Proceeds from the smaller bond issue would be used to buy six new buses for student transportation, which would replace existing vehicles.
The projects funded by Proposition 1 dollars will begin over the next year, and some must be done when students are not present, Crabtree said. He added that he hopes to have the new buses in August.
The district will not need to raise taxes to pay off the new bond issues because they will replace older bond issues, which will be retired, Crabtree said last month. The district will have five years to retire the new bonds.
