Butler family matriarch leaves lasting legacy

Longtime Ada businesswoman Marjorie Ann Witten Butler passed away June 30, 2019. She and her family have a long history of operating convenience stores in the Ada area.
She and her husband, Don, established Don’s 7-11 on Cradduck Road in 1972. The business moved to the corner of 14th and Mississippi in 1980 and was renamed Butler’s Minit Mart. She managed and operated both businesses while he worked for Tom’s Snacks servicing the Ada area.
The store at 14th and Mississippi was purchased by their son Allen and he operated it for several years. He moved the store to the corner of Monte Vista and Arlington in 1986. He later added the restaurant and catering business called Fat Boy’s Bar-B-Que. He recently sold the store.
In 1995 the family acquired Butler’s Mini Mart located at the intersection of Francis Road and Highway 99. They operated this store until it was purchased by their son Michael in 1997. He renamed the store Butler’s Grocery and Deli and operated it for several years.
Mrs. Butler continued to advise and help her sons as long as they owned and operated stores.
She was known to all by her smile and her genuine kindness. Marge was a hard worker, a devout Christian and the moral compass of her family. She was an active member of Central Church of Christ since 1972.
Services will be held at 10 a.m. Friday at Central Church of Christ.
