Busy B’s, the popular drive-through food and drink store at 831 Arlington, was closed Thursday. A sign on the front door declared the reason was “non-payment of delinquent tax.
“We are shut,” employee Jackson Tackett said outside the store Thursday morning. “We don’t really know what’s going on yet.”
“We got shut down,” Cashier Emma Gandy added. “But we’re trying to figure it out.”
The bright green sign posted on the doors read, “Business closed pursuant to 68 Oklahoma Statues Section 1368.3, non-payment of delinquent tax. This business is prohibited from further operation.”
The stop was known particularly well for its iced tea.
It was not known how long the business would remain closed. The owner of the business was not immediately available for comment.
