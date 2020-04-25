On Wednesday, Gov. Kevin Stitt issued a three-phase plan to reopen Oklahoma’s businesses. There seems to be some confusion about state law and local law and how the two coincide with regards to COVID-19.
A resident/business of Ada has to look at both state law and city ordinances. The Ada City Council passed an ordinance on April 20, adopting Stitt’s executive order(s) and all subsequent executive orders relating to COVID-19.
In addition to the state’s requirements, the council set out a few additional recommendations, restrictions and requirements. The city ordinance requires citizens to wear masks in public (indoors and outdoors) when social distancing cannot be maintained and requires businesses which are open to the public to be restricted to one customer for each 100 square feet of space or 50% of the maximum occupancy as determined by the building codes adopted by the city of Ada, whichever is less, and requires customers to maintain a distance of 6 feet from other persons.
The ordinance also encourages businesses to provide sanitizers (gel/wipes) for customers entering their business; sanitize all equipment used by the public; and screen employees for temperature and symptoms associated with the coronavirus.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.