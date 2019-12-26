OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma business owners are caught in the crossfire as tensions mount between the governor and Native American leaders over the future of the state’s gaming compacts.
Gov. Kevin Stitt contends that a subset of Oklahoma casino games will become illegal Jan. 1. The Republican has pointed to a “tremendous uncertainty” for the Oklahoma tribes, those conducting business with the casinos and patrons should the compacts expire Jan. 1. He said that he doesn’t want vendors operating illegally.
But, his office would not say Monday what consequences companies would face if they continue to do business with casinos.
“If everyone will come to the table, we can resolve the uncertainty,” said Baylee Lakey, a Stitt spokeswoman. “The governor’s door is open.”
In response, 32 Native American leaders penned a letter to Stitt chastising him for threatening the livelihoods of their vendors.
In the letter obtained by CNHI Oklahoma, tribal leaders vowed to protect business leaders against “any unlawful attack” by the state.
“We regard your threats to our vendors, who are not parties to the compacts, as inappropriate,” the leaders wrote. “As you know, the state has no legal authority to determine the legality of, or otherwise regulate, gaming on Indian land, including the acts of vendors in support of the tribal governmental gaming. Of course, tribes are the primary regulators of those vendors.”
Stitt remains at an impasse with 35 of the state’s tribes. The Republican contends they expire. Tribal leaders contend they automatically renew.
The compacts allow tribes to offer gaming in exchange for paying the state exclusivity fees ranging from 4% to 10%. Those fees have generated more than $1.5 billion over the last 15 years, gaming officials report.
Stitt has said he’s willing to renew for 15 more years, but he wants tribes to pay more for exclusivity rights. He also wants resolution language added to compacts to clearly specify what will happen the next time the compacts are up for renewal.
Tribal leaders have said they’re open to re-negotiating, but not until Stitt acknowledges that the compacts automatically renew.
Oklahoma’s 141 casinos have an economic impact of roughly $9.8 billion and support nearly 76,000 jobs, according to an American Gaming Association analysis.
“I think … the point of him coming out with the type of statement was to try to put some doubt in some of these folks’ mind,” said Matthew Morgan, chair of the Oklahoma Indian Gaming Association. “I think it’s unfortunate that it’s come to that.”
He said tribal leaders will stand with vendors and employees.
“We’ll do everything we can to ensure they’re not harmed in our ongoing discussions with Gov. Stitt,” Morgan said.
John Bunch is co-owner of Pervasive Gaming, which is headquartered in Oklahoma City. Bunch, who employs about 15 people, said it will be business as usual Jan. 1 — even if the compact impasse stretches on.
“I am frustrated, but I have full faith in our tribal leaders that they know what they’re doing,” he said.
The company, which manufactures gaming machines for casinos, works with about six tribes in Oklahoma and has pending contracts with others. The company assembles and distributes the machines from its location just west of downtown.
Bunch, of Oklahoma City, said the gaming industry is one of the state’s largest employers.
A Cherokee Nation citizen, Bunch said his employees have discussed the compact dispute, but he’s reassured them that everything is going to be OK.
“I’m sure the governor doesn’t want to go out and squash a small, minority-owned business,” he said.
Janelle Stecklein covers the Oklahoma Statehouse for CNHI’s newspapers and websites. Reach her at jstecklein@cnhi.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.