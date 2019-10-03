The Ada Jobs Foundation will host The Big Pitch Ada competition Nov. 12 at LegalShield’s headquarter offices.
The Big Pitch Ada is a business pitch competition that provides a platform for entrepreneurs to pitch their business ideas to a panel of judges and compete for cash prize money. In its second year, the pitch competition is divided into two categories: 1. Revenue generating. 2. Idea stage.
Applications are now open and will remain open until Oct. 21. The top entrants for each category will be selected from the applications to present live Nov. 12 to a panel of judges consisting of industry experts. Winners of the competition will be announced live at the event followed by a social networking party. Download The Big Pitch Ada application packet and guidelines at http://bit.ly/2nWqLet.
All winners will receive a cash prize money to test or advance their business, and a mentor who will be available to meet with the entrepreneur biweekly for at least three months. Prizes presented during the event include:
• First Place Revenue-Generating Category Pitch Winner - $1,000.
• Second Place Revenue-Generating Category Pitch Winner - $250.
• First Place Idea Stage Category Pitch Winner - $500.
• Second Place Idea Stage Category Pitch Winner - $250.
• People’s Choice Award Winner - $250.
“Whether your business idea is in the concept stage or already on a roll, we want to hear your pitches,” Srijita Dia Ghosh, AJF entrepreneurship specialist said. “Last year’s winners have gone on to develop their businesses more fully and contribute some of their success to participating in The Big Pitch Ada.”
Thank you to our sponsors, who have ensured that contestants receive prize money to forward their innovative ideas and that attendees have the chance to network and talk all things entrepreneurship. They include LegalShield, ECU Foundation, Citizens Bank of Ada and Pontotoc Technology Center.
For more information, contact the Ada Jobs Foundation at 580-235-0070, or info@growada.com.
