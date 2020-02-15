A group of Ada High School teachers and counselors walked through the Globe Manufacturing plant Friday morning for an up-close look at how the plant produces fire protection equipment.
Plant manager Jannette Orr led the tour, showing the group each step in the manufacturing process. The group followed Orr from station to station, watching production workers perform a variety of tasks.
Globe Manufacturing was just one stop on Ada City Schools’ business and industry tour, designed to introduce educators to local companies and the jobs that are available to students after they graduate from high school. Other participating businesses included Boadie L. Anderson Quarries, General Aviation Modifications Inc. and RamJack.
Educators should be familiar with the career opportunities available in Ada, said Ada City Schools Superintendent Mike Anderson.
“It’s our job as educators to know what’s out there for our kids,” he said. “It’s understandable that maybe our students don’t know what’s available around every corner, but it’s not acceptable for us not to know. That’s our job, to provide opportunities and pathways for careers and post-secondary opportunities for our kids.”
Ada City Schools teamed up with the Pontotoc Technology Center and the Ada Jobs Foundation to organize the tour.
Career opportunities
Anderson, PTC Superintendent David Lassiter and Ada Jobs Foundation President and CEO James Eldridge kicked off the tour with a short meeting with the tour group Friday morning at the Tech Center.
Lassiter said he was glad that educators were spending the day out in the community, visiting Ada-based businesses.
“They’re a big part of what we do here at Pontotoc Technology Center,” he said.
Eldridge said the biggest challenge facing Ada businesses is finding enough qualified workers to fill vacant positions.
“It’s hard to find workers with the right skill set,” he said. “It’s hard to find workers that will commit and be good talent down the road that they can develop. So the skills and things that students work on at Ada High directly affect our ability in Ada to have a healthy, vibrant economy.”
After the opening, the teachers and counselors split up into smaller groups and hit the road for the first stop on the tour. One group visited Globe, while the second group toured Anderson Quarries.
The visits to Globe and Anderson took up most of the morning before the groups headed back to the Tech Center for lunch. After the meal, the groups took turns visiting GAMI and RamJack.
