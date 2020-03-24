Joe Abbott, the owner of Abbott’s Grocery & Meat Market, feels like it’s Christmas in March except without most of the good tidings and great joy.
People are shopping at the little store at record rates and it’s everything he and his employees can do to keep up.
Only it’s not the holiday season that is keeping his store packed with customers. It the 2020 new coronavirus pandemic.
In August, Abbott’s Grocery & Meat Market will have been serving Ada folks for 50 years. Abbott has seen nothing like this. Ever.
“We’re accustomed to this kind of business around Thanksgiving and Christmas — and we have some single days like July 3 when that are really big. But no. As far as beef and pork sales, this is probably going to be the biggest I’ve ever seen,” Abbott said during a small break in his store’s activity Saturday. “We’re extremely busy. As far as non-holiday, we’re busier than we ever have been. We’ve been short of quite a bit of product. We’re constantly ordering more than we’re used to ordering.”
Two of Abbott’s biggest sellers have been hamburger meat and toilet paper.
“Hamburger is by far the most popular thing people are buying. Right now, we’re having to limit people to five pounds of hamburger per customer,” he said.
Hamburger has always been a pretty popular item at Abbott’s because of the quality of meat the store serves.
“We sell a lot of hamburger anyway because we grind our own hamburger. It’s fresh, so we’re used to selling a lot of hamburger. I would have to say, over the last week or so, hamburger sales have probably at least tripled,” he said. “You hear about hamburger recall some times in huge numbers. That is product that is being ground in large processors and sent out. We don’t use any of that product at all so we never have that problem.”
It’s not just hamburger meat. People are buying other meats at a higher rate than normal, too.
“We’ve had six meat trucks make deliveries in the last five days. If we could have gotten one day, we would have had another,” he said.
Like many retailers in town and across the state, Abbott’s is also having a hard time meeting demands for toilet paper.
“Tissue paper, of course, had been very popular. I’m ordering it by the pallet,” Abbott said. “We’re hoping on Monday (March 23) to get five or six pallets in. But we may be lucky to get five or six cases. You never know.”
Abbott’s offers seven different types of bulk freezer packs containing anywhere from 20 to 60 pounds of a variety of meat. The price ranges from $69.95 to $299.95. The owner said he can’t keep up with those orders in his usual timely fashion either.
“We’ve taken a lot of orders for those. Unfortunately, we have not been able to fill a lot of those orders because the walk-in traffic has kept us about as busy as we can be,” Abbott said. “
“We take a lot of phone-in orders and those people have to be willing to wait days for us. Right now we’re running about six to eight days behind on freezer pack orders,” he explained. “Normally, if you’re not at the first of the month, you can order it in the morning and get it that afternoon. And certainly the next day. We’re way behind on those. We have people ordering $1,000 orders so they can put them in their freezer.”
Abbott said, for the most part, he hasn’t noticed any people panicking while shopping in his store.
“There may be a little panic in some people, but most of the people we’re seeing are in a jovial mood. They’re not pressuring people around them — us or the other customers,” he said. “We haven’t had anyone fight over toilet paper.”
Abbott’s Grocery & Meat Market has suspended it’s popular daily lunch specials — such as smoked burgers, pork ribs, sirloin steak and fajitas. For one, they are too busy to accommodate both dine-in and meat market customers. Plus, there’s that social-distancing aspect.
“We’re just so busy. We can’t afford to wait on people. If we had people standing in line waiting to get a meal and people standing in line waiting to get 10 pounds of meat, you get that mixed up and it starts to ball up and drag for everybody,” he explained. “Plus, we just didn’t think we needed to have people congregating around the tables.”
Abbott said while business is booming during this time of crisis, he’ll be happy when things get back to normal.
“Who knows how long the virus is going to be here. It’s up to us. The less interaction we have the less likely we are to get a big group of people sick like they do in some of those bigger cities. We’re at an advantage living in a less-populated area,” he said. “As far as how long it will take to get people’s freezers filled and get everybody what they want, I think we’re at least two weeks away from that now.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.