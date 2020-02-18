Busby joins Hughes firm

East Central University alumnus Gage B. Busby, CPA, MAcc, has joined Lynda D. Hughes CPA, PC as a tax specialist and is accepting new clients
“We are excited to have Gage join our firm,” owner Lynda Hughes said. “Our clients will benefit from the extensive tax-related knowledge and experience he brings with him.”
Busby will bring his more than six years of public accounting experience and three years of corporate tax experience to the Lynda D. Hughes, CPA, PC firm, at 300 E. 10th St., in Ada. The firm has served the south-central Oklahoma area since 1995. Busby specializes in tax planning and compliance for individuals, as well as, closely held companies. He has worked closely with high net worth individuals and prepared litigation support as well as expert witness testimony for federal and state cases.
Prior to joining Lynda D. Hughes, CPA, PC, Busby was a tax associate at a national CPA firm. He is a member of both the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants and the Oklahoma Society of Certified Public Accountants and is a licensed CPA in Oklahoma.
Busby graduated from ECU with bachelor of business administration and master of accounting degrees. When not providing services for clients, Gage and his wife, Dorie, can be found enjoying time golfing and traveling with their two dogs, Luna and Zeus.
“We are excited to call Ada home again,” said Busby.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.