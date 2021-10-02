A new program is coming to Ada - Building Athletes.
The program's goal is to enable every child who wants to join athletic programs to participate regardless of income.
"The Building Athletes program is a 501c3 non-profit organization," Building Athletes Vice President Buffy Lovelis said Wednesday at a meeting at People's Electric Cooperative. "It was developed to actually bridge the gap of financial burden and barriers for youth in our area."
Lovelis said that most of their board members have young athletes in their families, so they see first-hand the financial burden that youth sports can put on families.
"So this group is here to step in if there are kids who don't have ball gloves or kids who don't have bats or there are kids who can't pay the league fee to join basketball or baseball or whatever it is," Lovelis added. "We want to fill that gap to relieve some of that financial burden."
Lovelis said their group will be working with seven schools in Pontotoc County: Ada, Allen, Byng, Latta, Roff, Stonewall and Vanoss.
"Our plan is to work with the coaches, the principals, and the superintendents," Lovelis added. "If they see a need, if they have a group... if their third graders are starting basketball for example... if there are some of them who don't have shoes and feel like they can't come to the games... third or fourth grade basketball might not seem like a big deal, but it's a big deal for those kids to participate."
"Today is our planning meeting," Shana Wood, Building Athletes Board of Directors member, said. "We're planning for softball tournament Oct. 30 at The Hill. That's going to be our first big fundraiser to bring some money in for this program. We will have an equipment drive through Oct. 30 for donations of new and gently-used equipment. If people have it just laying around the house, and they want to donate it, we'll have two drop-off locations, Hilltop Dodge and First United Bank on 12th Street."
Building Athletes Board of Directors includes Mason Groves, President; Buffy Lovelis, Vice President; Chelsea Butler, Secretary; Casey Morgan, Treasurer; Shana Wood, board member; and Josh Priddle, board member.
