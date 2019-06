Pat Fountain | Call A RideRyker Smith (front left) and Parker Horton (front right) are ready to go on a field trip to The Jasmine Moran Children’s Museum in Seminole. Seventeen children (all in their car seats) and two adults from the Care A Lot Preschool made the journey on the Call A Ride bus. Assisting the children are Call A Ride operations manager Mike Butler (back left) and driver Richard Place (back right). Call A Ride is now taking requests for group summer rides at 580-332-7950. Rides are based on availability of vehicles and drivers.