Friends and relatives treated senior citizens at Brookdale Ada Senior Center to a parking lot parade Thursday.
The event was intended to give seniors a chance to see loved ones while still maintaining a safe social distance during the ongoing novel coronavirus pandemic.
Dozens of cars filled with relatives and well-wishers drove past the facility on 18th Street in Ada, honking horns, shouting greetings, waving signs and flying balloons in honor of residents who can’t have visitors due to the pandemic.
“Our residents and their family and friends are driving through, waving, sharing their signs and their love and support for each other,” event organizer Lisa Winkfein said.
Joni Barrett came to visit her mother, Shirley Henson.
“We made signs,” Barrett said. “We’ve got my son, my husband and my granddaughter, which is her great granddaughter. We’ve got balloons and signs. We’re just going to wave at her, tell her we love her and tell her how much we miss her.”
The parade stretched west from Brookdale on 18th Street for several blocks as relatives drove past two or three times each.
“Thank you for being a front line hero,” one sign read. “We miss y’all,” read another. Throughout the parade of cars, signs expressed love and affection for Brookdale residents:
“Hi, Mom. Love you.”
“Smile, Brookdale parade.”
“We miss you mimi.”
“We miss you, we love you.”
“Stay in and stay safe, we love you g-mother.”
Perhaps the most optimistic and poignant sign read, “Bye bye corona.”
At Brookdale, the mood was positive and festive at a time when nursing homes and assisted living centers around the world remain more vulnerable to the coronavirus.
As of May 1, Oklahoma reported 3618 cases of the novel coronavirus, while Pontotoc County held at 10 cases. The United States documented 1,076,942 cases of the highly contagious novel coronavirus. New York and New Jersey remained hardest hit, with 311,304 and 118,652 cases respectively.
