Two people were charged last week with felonies after allegedly transporting hundreds of marijuana plants.
Hung Quoc Nguyen, 51, and Michelle Shai Nguyen, 45, both of Portland, Oregon, were charged Monday in Coal County District Court with cultivation of a controlled substance.
The couple was arrested by police Jan. 20.
They were traveling through Tupelo at 7:25 p.m. when Tupelo Police Officer Destin Wilkerson, while running routine traffic, noticed a pickup with an inoperable headlight and taillight.
After conducting a traffic stop, Wilkerson spoke with the driver, Hung Nguyen.
"While speaking with Hung, I noticed multiple green plants in the back seating area," Wilkerson said in a report. "I also noticed a strong odor of marijuana coming from inside the vehicle."
Police asked if the two were employees of a marijuana business, to which they reportedly replied "no." The two also denied having medical marijuana cards or marijuana transport licenses, when asked.
Police searched the vehicle and discovered 252 small marijuana plants, $17,194 in cash, two digital weight scales, 16 grams of marijuana, foil paper with white residue and two plastic pipes. The white residue field-tested positive for methamphetamine, according to Wilkerson.
They told police they were transporting the marijuana from an individual in Billings to another individual in Bokchito.
