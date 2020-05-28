Each year, Whitesboro, Texas-based Bonnie Plants gives away over one million cabbage plants to third-graders in 48 states. In February, Washington Grade Center third-graders took home their small cabbage plants from Bonnie Plants, grew them, and hopefully fell in love with gardening.
Normally, students would be able to enter a picture of themselves with their cabbages for a chance to win a $1,000 scholarship, but because of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, the contest has been suspended until next year. Regardless, these Ada students seem to have enjoyed their gardening experience and appear to be quite proud of their cabbages, and they aren`t the only ones!
Ada Junior High School Teacher Debbie Vogt said one local student grew closer to her great-grandmother while growing her cabbage.
“Lou Janda picked up her great-granddaughter after school twice a week, and together they planted and tended Alex`s cabbage,” Vogt said. “Then, when school was closed due to the virus, they spent even more time together tending the cabbage, which was recently plucked and weighed in at a hefty 6.5-pounds!”
Alex and her classmates can still enter their cabbages before Sept. 2 for a chance to win the scholarship for next year’s 2021 program.
