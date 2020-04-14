Bring lessons anywhere with Chickasaw Nation online curriculum

With many businesses and schools closed as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, many families are spending much more time at home. Parents who have also become home school teachers are searching for teaching resources, entertainment and new recipes for their families.
In response, the Chickasaw Nation is making curricula available for new home school teachers, along with Chickasaw language resources and interactive activities for all ages at Chickasaw.net/AtHome.
Online curriculum
Every lesson of the Chickasaw Nation curriculum is aligned with Oklahoma’s academic standards as outlined by the Oklahoma State Department of Education social studies guide. Lessons are aimed at both elementary and secondary school students.
Areas of study include history, social studies, geography and government. Students who dive into these studies will develop skills like reading, writing, critical thinking, test taking and artistic creation.
Each lesson is complete with its own lesson plan, reading material, discussion questions, student activity and reference list for convenience. This material can be easily incorporated into any educational setting.
These studies are designed to inform and educate individuals about the dynamic history of our Chickasaw leaders, monumental events and culture. Chickasaw historians, researchers, archaeologists and other educators, as well as tribal elders, have worked tirelessly to develop this curriculum.
Parents and teachers can guide students into a deeper understanding of the lives and impact of historical figures. The Chickasaw Nation curricula covers pre-removal Chickasaw leaders like Piominko, Payamataha and Tishominko, as well as modern Chickasaw figures who heavily impacted Oklahoma history like Te Ata, Douglas Johnston and Overton James.
The lessons which explore government studies touch on American Indian sovereignty, government in Indian Territory, as well as the Chickasaw Nation Constitution and three-branch style of government, including the executive, legislative and judicial departments.
Students can learn about historical conflicts like the Battle of Hikki’ya’ (Ackia), the War of 1812, the Civil War, World War I and World War II.
Historical events in the curriculum include Chickasaw Removal, American Indians’ first encounters with Europeans and the foundation and formation of Oklahoma.
Cultural studies include explorations of Chickasaws pre-removal, the Natchez Trace and the history of Chickasaw entrepreneurship.
Two documentaries in the Chickasaw Heritage Series that can be streamed online are also incorporated into the curriculum with the “Bearer of the Morning: The Life of Te Ata Thompson Fisher” and “First Encounter” lessons.
The curriculum and film “Bearer of the Morning: The Life of Te Ata Thompson Fisher” share the story of Mary Frances “Te Ata” Thompson Fisher, a world-renowned storyteller who shared traditional First American stories, overturned negative stereotypes and advocated the preservation of First American cultures.
“First Encounter,” as a documentary and curriculum, examines the Chickasaws’ first encounter with Spanish explorer Hernando de Soto and his conquistadors in 1540.
More to learn and do at home
When it’s time to take a break from lessons, there’s more to enjoy, learn and do at Chickasaw.net/AtHome. At this web portal, the Chickasaw Nation offers home activities, entertainment, lessons and resources at a distance.
Social distancing does not have to mean cultural distancing. Anyone can access this assortment of online resources from anywhere with an internet connection.
Whether for education, entertainment or somewhere in between, the Chickasaw Nation has something to offer.
Chickasaw Kids
Parents or caregivers using time at home to continue a child’s learning need look no further than ChickasawKids.com for a connection to Chickasaw language and culture. ChickasawKids.com is an interactive children’s site featuring history, culture, recipes, language, games and more.
At ChickasawKids.com, you can print coloring sheets featuring Chickasaw Nation landmarks, take a virtual tour of the Chickasaw White House and meet the Chickasaw Kids characters Nashoba, Ofi and Pakali’.
Chickasaw Language Basics App
The Chickasaw Language Basics app is the first of its kind to be developed by a tribe or nation. The app features hundreds of Chickasaw words, phrases, songs and videos. Chickasaw Language Basics can be downloaded for free at Apple.com/iTunes or accessed on an Android mobile device or internet at Chickasaw.net/Anompa.
Chickasaw Nation Culture and Humanities YouTube Channel
The Chickasaw Nation Department of Culture and Humanities has launched a YouTube channel by the same name to feature step-by-step video guides on how to make items of cultural significance to the Chickasaw people.
The first guide is available now and covers stickball stick creation (Kapochcha’ itti’ ikbi’). Subscribe to discover and create more traditional items preserved by Chickasaws for generations.
Get Fresh! cooking classes
The Get Fresh! program is brought to you by the Chickasaw Nation and USDA. GetFreshCooking.com promotes healthy eating habits and cooking techniques through cooking demonstrations, nutrition education and wellness information. Get the kids involved in cooking with kid-friendly, recipes including pizza crackers, grilled cheese rollups and cinnamon chips.
Rosetta Stone Chickasaw
Make a deeper connection with the Chickasaw heritage and take your speaking skills to the next level with Rosetta Stone Chickasaw.
Developed in conjunction with native Chickasaw speakers, Rosetta Stone Chickasaw features 120 lessons that allow you to study at your own pace and learn conversational Chickasaw phrases that can be incorporated into daily life.
Rosetta Stone Chickasaw lessons are also available on mobile devices. If you are new to Rosetta Stone Chickasaw, visit Chickasaw.net/RosettaStone to register and begin your journey.
App downloads are available for Apple and Android devices.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.