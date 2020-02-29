Seth Gray plays baseball for Eastern Oklahoma State University in Wilburton, but he had to stop playing after he tore his medial collateral and posterior collateral ligaments in mid-January.
Those injuries took 19-year-old Gray to the Primary Care Clinic in Ada, where sports surgeon Dr. Michael Padilla checked the ligaments Friday using a new arthroscopy system called NanoScope.
The Arthrex company produces the NanoScope system, which uses a small camera to inspect the patient’s knee. Once the camera is inserted into the knee, the surgeon performs a standard diagnostic arthroscopy.
Gray, 19, said he was slightly nervous about the procedure but glad that Padilla would get a chance to see how his knee is doing.
“I’m just glad that there’s another step to recovery, and I’m very thankful to Dr. Padilla for setting this up for me,” Gray said.
Padilla said the new system takes less time and is less intrusive than a traditional arthroscopy, which would have meant sending Gray to a surgery center or hospital for a longer procedure.
“Basically, he’s losing an entire day by going to have surgery,” Padilla said before Friday’s procedure began. “Here, we can do it with a local anesthetic, and so it’s something that will hopefully only take about 20 minutes or so once I actually start.”
The procedure
Gray was awake during the procedure, but Padilla administered a local anesthetic to numb his knee. Padilla poked through the skin instead of using an incision to insert the camera, which was hooked up to a device similar to an iPad, into the knee.
Padilla used a computer monitor to view what the camera saw after it was inserted into Gray’s knee. The system allowed Padilla to accurately inject a PRP (platelet-rich plasma) shot into the knee.
PRP therapy uses an injection concentration of a patient’s own platelets to promote healing of injured ligaments and other areas. In this case, Padilla used a shot of Gray’s own platelets to accelerate the healing process.
Padilla also used the camera to get a closer look at Gray’s injury.
“My other goal was to look at the ligament itself and make sure it looked normal and there was no evidence of inflammation, and there wasn’t,” Padilla said. “Those were my two goals coming in, and I think we satisfied and met those goals.”
Padilla said after Gray rested for a short time, he would be able to get up and drive home without worrying about the effects of the anesthetic. He added that Gray would probably be sore later, which was why Padilla had him take some medication before the procedure. Gray’s knee was also injected with some numbing medication.
Padilla also looked at Gray’s meniscus and cartilage, both of which looked normal.
Based on his examination, Padilla concluded that Gray, who is a pitcher for the Eastern Oklahoma baseball team, could start playing ball again.
“I’ll probably put him in a brace, but I’m more comfortable saying, ‘You look good,’ because I looked straight at it as opposed to saying, ‘Yeah, it’s been a couple of months, so you’re probably done,’” Padilla said. “So it takes some guesswork out of it and makes me comfortable definitively saying that he can get back to sports.”
